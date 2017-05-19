TREASURIES-Yields near one-month lows as political risk in focus

* Trump allegations main investor focus * Fed's Bullard, Williams to speak By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose slightly on Friday but stayed near one-month lows as investors considered whether allegations against U.S. President Donald Trump would disrupt efforts to cut taxes and increase spending. Bonds gained this week on news that the U.S. Department of Justice will investigate whether Russian interfered with the U.S. election and whether there was collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow. Trump on Thursday denied asking former FBI Director James Comey to drop a probe into his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and Russia. “The bigger concern about Trump is the derailing of the Trump agenda,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. “It wasn’t just the strength of economic data that has driven the markets to be more optimistic; part of it was the expectations that Trump will bolster growth,” Goldberg said. "The derailing of the Trump agenda would act against that." Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 3/32 in price to yield 2.24 percent, up from 2.23 percent late on Thursday. The yields had fallen to 2.18 percent on Thursday, their lowest since April 19. No economic releases are due on Friday to help sway market reaction, but St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard and San Francisco Fed President John Williams are both due to speak. The Fed is expected to raise rates when it meets in June. Traders are not pricing in additional increases, though, as investors are reluctant to take short positions. “The risk of getting completely crushed by an unexpected headline, or a leaked tape or memo is too great,” said Goldberg. "I think that is keeping a lot of investors on the sidelines." Futures traders are pricing in a 74 percent chance of a June rate hike, but only a 47 percent likelihood of two or more rate increases by year-end, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool. (Editing by Lisa Von Ahn) )