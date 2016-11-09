FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields hit multi-month highs as Trump shock eases
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 10:10 AM / 10 months ago

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields hit multi-month highs as Trump shock eases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Long-dated U.S. Treasury bond yields struck multi-month highs on Thursday, reversing earlier falls as the initial market shock from Donald Trump's presidential election win appeared to ease.

Benchmark 10-year yields initially fell to around a one-month low of 1.716 percent, before sharply rebounding to hit 1.93 percent, up 6 basis points on the day at their highest level since late April.

Thirty-year yields climbed 15 bps to 2.79 percent , also reversing an earlier fall to hit their highest since February.

It was the biggest daily swing in the benchmark yields since Britain's vote in June to leave the European Union. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
