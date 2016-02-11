TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields plunge, fed fund futures price out any move by Fed in 2016

NEW YORK, Feb 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury security yields plunged on Thursday to levels not seen since 2012 in some cases as worries over global growth and the effectiveness of central bank policy sparked huge demand for safe-haven assets and global equity markets sold off hard.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note dropped below 1.55 percent to its lowest level since September 2012, while the 30-year bond yield hit its lowest level in a year below 2.4 percent.

The yield spread between 10-year and 2-year notes narrowed to its tightest level since November 2007, reflecting an outlook for weak economic growth and low inflation.

Prices on fed fund futures, used to predict future U.S. policy rates by the Federal Reserve, surged across the board as investors further cut back expectations that the Fed will be able to engineer another rate hike anytime soon.

The December contract shot to a record high, implying an end-of-year fed funds effective rate of 0.35 percent compared with 0.38 percent on Feb. 10.

The Fed in December lifted its benchmark overnight lending rate to a range of 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent, its first rate hike in nearly a decade. The daily effective rate has averaged around 0.38 percent since then.

The moves come ahead of a second day of testimony to U.S. lawmakers by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. (Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)