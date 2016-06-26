TREASURIES-10-year futures rise in early trade to start week

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt futures rose on Sunday in a signal that a risk-off mood is persisting among global investors in the aftermath of Britain's vote to leave the European Union. In early electronic trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, 10-year Treasury note futures rose around half a point, or 0.38 percent, while 2-year note futures gained about 0.1 percent. The move adds to big gains in U.S. Treasury prices on Friday following the surprise outcome in the June 23 British referendum, commonly called the "Brexit" vote. The 10-year yield, which moves in the opposite direction to its price, ended the week at 1.58 percent. It had briefly dropped to around 1.40 percent on Friday, the lowest in nearly four years. (Editing by Chris Reese)