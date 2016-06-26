FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
TREASURIES-10-year futures rise in early trade to start week
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 26, 2016 / 10:25 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-10-year futures rise in early trade to start week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt futures
rose on Sunday in a signal that a risk-off mood is persisting
among global investors in the aftermath of Britain's vote to
leave the European Union.
    In early electronic trading on the Chicago Mercantile
Exchange, 10-year Treasury note futures rose around half
a point, or 0.38 percent, while 2-year note futures 
gained about 0.1 percent.
    The move adds to big gains in U.S. Treasury prices on Friday
following the surprise outcome in the June 23 British
referendum, commonly called the "Brexit" vote. 
    The 10-year yield, which moves in the opposite
direction to its price, ended the week at 1.58 percent. It had
briefly dropped to around 1.40 percent on Friday, the lowest in
nearly four years.

 (Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.