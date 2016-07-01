TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year yield hits lowest since 1950s

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - The yield on the U.S. 30-year Treasury bond fell to its lowest levels in at least 60 years on Friday, prompted by intense demand on expectations of weak global growth and of more unconventional stimulus from major central banks.

The 30-year or long bond yield touched 2.189 percent in overseas trading earlier Friday. This was the lowest level since the 1950s, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

At 1259 GMT, the 30-year yield was 2.208 percent, down 10 basis points from late Thursday, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)