Risks increasing for high-grade credits: UBS

NEW YORK, Jan 15 (IFR) - US investment-grade spreads will remain under pressure this year as corporate leverage reaches new highs and liquidity shrinks, analysts at UBS said in a note on Friday.

“Investors should remain cautious about lower-quality (high-grade) credits and energy names that will expose them structurally to either a broader downturn in the credit cycle or lower for longer commodity prices,” UBS’s Stephen Caprio and Matthew Mish wrote.

They recommend investors should be underweight Triple-B rated bonds in favor of long-duration A-rated paper and US banks.

“Leverage levels easily surpass those seen in 2007, and are closing in on late 1990s levels,” the bank said. “And the dearth of non-bank liquidity for lower-quality credits in US high-yield serves as a warning indicator for high-grade investors.”

UBS expects high-grade spreads to end 2016 at around 175bp-185bp, near the 184bp 3.5-year wide reached this week on the Bank of America Merrill Lynch corporate bond index.

The Swiss bank expects high-grade issuance to increase 1% this year compared to 2015 to around US$1.3trn, with potential for an even greater jump to US$1.45trn.

Like last year, a strong M&A pipeline will likely drive corporate issuance in 2016. A jumbo US$46bn bond sale from brewer AB InBev - the second largest corporate bond on record - underscored that trend this week. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby and Shankar Ramakrishnan)