U.S. long-term bond issuance totaled $1.9 trln in first quarter - SIFMA

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. long-term debt issuance totaled $1.90 trillion in the first quarter, up 18.7 percent from $1.60 trillion in the fourth quarter and up 13.1 percent from $1.68 trillion a year earlier, a financial industry group said on Wednesday.

"Issuance increased quarter-over-quarter across all asset classes except for municipal, mortgage-related and asset-backed securities. Year-over-year growth was positive in all asset classes except municipal debt," the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) said in a statement.