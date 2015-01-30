Long-dated U.S. bonds stick to winning way on global worries

NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The death of the bond market rally has, once again, been exaggerated.

The U.S. Treasury market enjoyed a stellar January, with the best one-month performance for long-dated bonds in nearly three years, despite predictions that rates would inevitably move higher.

As a result, long-dated bonds in 2015 have already put together a total return that wouldn’t look bad for a full year, much less one month. As of Thursday, a Barclays index of Treasuries that mature in 20 years and beyond has gained 8.1 percent in January after posting a 27.5 percent gain in 2014.

A poor month on Wall Street exacerbated by disappointing earnings and economic data, together with bets that the Federal Reserve might put off expected interest-rate increases in 2015, intensified safe-haven demand for Treasuries.

The performance represents the strongest single month for the index since May 2012. Investors don’t expect it to let up anytime soon, once again confounding many who predicted rates should be higher as the jobs market has shown further improvement.

“The United States is going to remain a global magnet for funds,” said James Sarni, managing principal at Payden & Rygel in Los Angeles with $80 billion in assets.

The yield on 30-year bonds posted a series of record lows in January, putting it on track to fall 0.50 percentage point for the month for its biggest monthly drop since September 2011. In contrast, the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has lost 1.7 percent in January.

Most of the big bond funds that stood tall in 2014 are among the best performers so far in 2015. Seven of 2014’s top 10 bond funds have posted the strongest returns so far this year, with the PIMCO Extended Duration Fund, which returned 45 percent in 2014, leading the way with an 11.8 percent gain in 2015, according to Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company.

“Long-term Treasury rates have quite a ways to go on the downside in terms of yield,” said Van Hoisington, the portfolio manager of the Wasatch-Hoisington U.S. Treasury fund, which through Thursday was up 9.2 percent on the year, after posting gains of 33 percent in 2014.

Hoisington said he believes the U.S. economy is slowing, and that global investors will continue to pile into U.S. funds as long as other sovereign yields continue to fall.

“The 30-year (German) Bund went under 1 percent. So to say that our rates could not go lower would be a stretch, in light of what we discern as a decelerating economic activity,” he said.

Among developed economies, only Spain and Italy offer higher 30-year yields than the U.S. at 2.49 percent and 2.65 percent, respectively. Germany’s 30-year bond yields 0.89 percent, while Japan’s 30-year is at 1.28 percent.

The U.S. 30-year bond yield was at 2.24 percent in late Friday trading, slightly above a record low of 2.23 percent set earlier, according to Reuters data.

Data from the Investment Company Institute showed that investors put $1.26 billion into bond mutual funds in the first three weeks of the year, while they pulled $1.01 billion out of equity funds.

U.S. Treasuries will likely retain their appeal to nervous investors at home and those aboard who are seeking yields, as long as sluggish wage growth keeps a lid on chances Fed Chair Janet Yellen and other policy makers would scrap the current near-zero interest rate policy, analysts and investors said.

“Until they see a sustained change in growth and inflation, they are not going to do anything significant,” Sarni said.

Friday’s news of a slower pace of economic expansion and tame wage growth in the final quarter of 2014 supported this view that the U.S. central bank will be patient on raising policy rates. (Reporting by Richard Leong; edited by Gunna Dickson)