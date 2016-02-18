FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bonds add losses after jobless claims data
#Market News
February 18, 2016 / 1:47 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds add losses after jobless claims data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices added losses briefly on Thursday as an unexpected drop in first-time filings on employment benefits in the latest week supported the view of an improving labor market.

The U.S. Labor Department said first-time jobless claims fell 7,000 to 262,000 in the week ended Feb. 13, which was the lowest reading since November.

The upbeat data on jobless claims were mitigated by a report from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve that suggested business activities in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region improved slight but were still struggling.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was down as much as 4/32 in price before turning flat on the day. The 10-year note yield was last 1.816 percent, not far from the 1-1/2 week high of 1.847 percent set on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

