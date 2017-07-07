NEW YORK, July 7 Yields on shorter-dated
Treasury debt turned lower on Friday, erasing their initial
rise, as wage growth fell short of forecast in June, offering a
respite from a global bond market selloff on worries about
reduced stimulus from overseas central banks.
The two-year Treasury yield, which is sensitive
to traders' view on Federal Reserve policy, fell to a session
low of 1.383 percent shortly following the release of the latest
jobs report. At 9:06 a.m. EDT (1306 GMT), it was 1.399 percent,
down nearly 1 basis point and held below an eight-plus year peak
of 1.435 percent set on Thursday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)