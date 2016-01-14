FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm market
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 14, 2016 / 9:36 PM / 2 years ago

US LATAM CLOSE-No deals price in LatAm market

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Pacific bonds swing on takeover denials, buyback
    * Argentina to get $4bn-$6bn bank loan soon: minister
    * Argentina proposal to US mediator to solve debt battle
    * Peru's Grana y Montero markets five-year term loan

    By Mike Gambale
    NEW YORK, Jan 14 (IFR) - No deals priced in the Latin America market on Thursday. 
        
    Below is a snapshot of emerging markets spreads.        
     SOVEREIGN      1/13  1/12  1/11  1D  10D  YTD    15/16 HIGH
 BARBADOS           622   621   610   1   47   18   644 (1/31/15)
 BRAZIL             470   460   461   10  -13  -16  496 (12/21/15)
 CHILE              116   113   107   3   32   30   122 (1/15/15)
 COLOMBIA           339   326   317   13  54   50   339 (1/13/16)
 COSTA RICA         548   537   531   11  36   31   548 (1/13/16)
 DOMINICAN REP      471   464   450   7   57   56   471 (1/13/16)
 ECUADOR            1627  1610  1534  17  371  312  1627 (1/13/16)
 EL SALVADOR        696   687   671   9   57   56   696 (1/13/16)
 GUATEMALA          331   328   319   3   32   29   340 (8/24/15)
 JAMAICA            463   460   455   3   18   14   517 (1/15/15)
 MEXICO             226   217   213   9   35   32   226 (1/13/16)
 PANAMA             234   227   220   7   30   28   247 (9/29/15)
 PERU               265   258   248   7   35   34   265 (1/13/16)
 TRINIDAD & TOBAGO  121   118   113   3   27   23     173 (1/15)
 URUGUAY            302   296   288   6   39   34   302 (1/13/16)
 VENEZUELA          3325  3247  3070  78  577  533   3597 (1/21)
    Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index
    
    SPREAD TRENDS:
    New 2015/16 wides include: Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Mexico, Peru
and Uruguay   
    
    DEALS PRICED THIS WEEK IN LATAM MARKET:    
 THIS WEEK'S LATAM RECAP  Jan 11-15  3 TRANCHES   $2.99bn   EUR1.2bn                                          
        1/14/2016          AMOUNT      COUPON    MATURITY     PRICE    YIELD   SPREAD         JT-LEADS
     NO DEALS PRICED                                                                              
        1/13/2016                                                                                 
  UNITED MEXICAN STATES    $2.25bn     4.125%     1/21/26    99.676    4.165%   210    BARC/BNPP/BAML/CITI/CS
        1/12/2016                                                                                 
      REP OF CHILE         $1.35bn     3.125%     1/21/26    97.627    3.407%   130      BAML/CITI/HSBC/SANT
      REP OF CHILE        EUR1.2bn     1.750%     1/20/26    98.056    1.966%   110      BAML/CITI/HSBC/SANT
        1/11/2016                                                                                 
     NO DEALS PRICED                                                                              
       
    PIPELINE:
    Argentina's E&P company Medanito has wrapped up roadshows ahead of a possible capital markets transaction
through Itau and UBS. Expected rating is CCC+ by Fitch.

 (Reporting By Michael Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.