UPDATE 1-Broader risks seen in event of junk bond funds fire sale-N.Y. Fed blog

NEW YORK, Feb 19 (Reuters) - If junk bond funds embark on a fire sale of assets to meet massive redemptions, it could spread across markets hurting other bond and stock funds, according to a blog from the New York Federal Reserve published on Friday.

But the spillover effect would be modest and not result in a systemic event.

The New York Fed study came after Third Avenue Management’s Focused Credit Fund (FCF), a junk bond fund, stopped withdrawals in December, following a year-to-date loss of about 21 percent and heavy outflows that totaled $1.1 billion in six months.

Third Avenue closed the fund on Dec. 9.

“The FCF ‘run’ highlights the need to quantify the potential for systemic risk among open-end mutual funds and the potential for contagion in the event of more widespread runs on other vulnerable funds,” New York Fed analysts Nicola Cetorelli, Fernando Duarte, Thomas Eisenbach, and Emily Eisner said in their blog, “Quantifying Potential Spillovers from Runs on High-Yield Funds.” High-yield funds are known colloquially as junk bond funds.

If all $280 billion of high-yield bond funds, similar to Third Avenue’s FCF, were to suffer a 50 percent redemption shock, the spillover losses in assets would total $9 billion for the entire open-end mutual fund sector, the New York Fed analysts said.

Not surprisingly, high-yield funds would suffer the most in such a dramatic move. They on average would see a $13 million drop in assets

Other bond funds would lose about $2.5 million on average, and equity funds would lose $500,000 on average, the New York Fed analysts said.

In other words, these fire-sale spillovers amount to six to seven cents per dollar of “shocked” total net assets.

While these figures are “relatively small and nonsystemic,” the New York Fed analysts said they would be “more severe” if for example the fire sale were to result in steeper declines in asset prices.

Investment Company Institute, a Washington-based group that represents the mutual fund industry, said the 50 percent outflow assumption in the New York Fed study is five times greater than any annual outflow seen in high-yield bond funds going back to 2000.

“In fact, it is very rare for weekly inflows or outflows to exceed 2 percent of assets in any given week,” Sean Collins, ICI’s senior director of industry and financial analysis said in a statement. “This makes us curious about other assumptions embedded in the analysis.”