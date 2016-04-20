U.S. junk bond default rate seen rising to near 6 percent -Moody's

NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters) - The default rate on U.S. junk bonds is on track to reach almost 6 percent by year-end, following a slew of rating downgrades among energy and commodity-related companies in the past two years, Moody’s Investors Service said on Wednesday.

As of April 1, the number of bond issuers that Moody’s assigns a long-term debt rating of B3 negative and lower matched its all-time peak of 291, which was last recorded seven years ago during the recession, the rating agency said.

Moody’s B3 rating is the sixth-lowest for a junk, or speculative-grade, issuer.

“The list can easily exceed its prior peak if downgrades of single-B securities continue at the current pace,” Moody’s said in a research report released on Wednesday.

Among the recent downgrades, 48.5 percent came from the oil and gas sector, which has struggled because of a global supply glut and sluggish demand, according to Moody‘s.

The U.S. junk bond default rate was 4.09 percent at the end of the first quarter, the rating agency said.

Moody’s now sees the default rate in the second quarter rising above an average of 4.65 percent since 1983. By the end of the year, it may hit 5.97 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)