NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Prices on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds turned flat on Tuesday, paring earlier gains as new home sales rose near an 8-1/2 year high in June, providing a sign the U.S. housing market was gaining momentum and boosting the overall economy in the second quarter.

The 30-year government bond was little changed in price for a yield of 2.289 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)