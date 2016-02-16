FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices trim losses after N.Y. Fed data
February 16, 2016 / 1:46 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices trim losses after N.Y. Fed data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices trimmed losses on Tuesday after a New York Federal Reserve report on regional business activities showed less improvement than expected in February, reinforcing the view of ongoing weakness in the domestic manufacturing sector.

The New York Fed’s Empire State survey said its business conditions index was -16.64 in February, compared with -19.37 in January. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of -10.00.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last down 5/32 in price for a yield of 1.764 percent, up 2 basis points from late on Friday.

U.S. financial markets were closed on Monday for the U.S. Presidents Day holiday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

