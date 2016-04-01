TREASURIES-Short-dated U.S. yields rise after March payrolls data

NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday as stronger-than-forecast data on domestic payroll and wage growth in March revived expectations the Federal Reserve may interest rates at least once later this year.

U.S. employers hired 215,000 workers, while average hourly earnings grew 0.3 percent last month, the Labor Department said on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 205,000 increase in hiring and a 0.2 percent gain in hourly wages.

Two-year Treasury yield, which is most sensitive to changes in traders’ view on Fed policy, was up nearly 3 basis points at 0.760 percent. On Thursday, it fell to a one-month low of 0.7250 percent, according to Reuters.