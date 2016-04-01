FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Short-dated U.S. yields rise after March payrolls data
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 1, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-Short-dated U.S. yields rise after March payrolls data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday as stronger-than-forecast data on domestic payroll and wage growth in March revived expectations the Federal Reserve may interest rates at least once later this year.

U.S. employers hired 215,000 workers, while average hourly earnings grew 0.3 percent last month, the Labor Department said on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 205,000 increase in hiring and a 0.2 percent gain in hourly wages.

Two-year Treasury yield, which is most sensitive to changes in traders’ view on Fed policy, was up nearly 3 basis points at 0.760 percent. On Thursday, it fell to a one-month low of 0.7250 percent, according to Reuters.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.