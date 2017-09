NEW YORK, April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices clung to earlier gains on Wednesday with longer-dated maturities hovering at session highs even as data showed pending domestic home sales reached a 10-month high in March.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year government notes were up 10/32 in price with a yield of 1.893 percent, down nearly 4 basis points from late on Tuesday. The 10-year yield reached a near five-week high at 1.941 percent on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)