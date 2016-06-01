FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
U.S. Treasury requests data on large positions in 10-year note issue
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 1, 2016 / 6:05 PM / a year ago

U.S. Treasury requests data on large positions in 10-year note issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday asked for holders with large stakes in the most recently issued 10-year government note as of May 16 to provide information on their positions.

The Treasury sold $28 billion of 10-year notes on May 11 as a part of its quarterly refunding. The issue carries a coupon rate of 1-5/8 percent and matures on May 2016. The issue settled on May 15.

The Treasury said in a statement that holders who have $2.3 billion or more of the 10-year issue will have to fill out a large position report. The department said this request was a test but did not provide details.

"Such information allows Treasury to monitor the impact of concentrations of positions in the Treasury securities market," the Treasury said on its website about the report.

The Treasury previously requested for large position reports in March 15, 2013.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.