TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields rise as PPI spikes in April
May 11, 2017 / 1:21 PM / 3 months ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields rise as PPI spikes in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields turned higher on Thursday, touching their highest levels since at least the end of March, as a stronger-than-forecast rise in producer prices in April buttressed the notion of U.S. inflation accelerating in the second quarter.

In early Thursday trading, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield touched 2.421 percent, its highest level since March 31, while two-year yield reached 1.367 percent, a level last seen on March 15, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

