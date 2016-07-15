UPDATE 1-FINRA board approves filing on U.S. bond data plan

(Adds Treasury Dept statement, background)

NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said on Friday its board has authorized the Wall Street-funded watchdog to file a proposed amendment with regulators requiring that member firms report U.S. government securities trades.

The proposal to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Treasuries trades on its Trade Reporting and Compliance Engine (TRACE) is intended for "audit trail purposes" and would not be shared publicly, the authority said in a statement.

A push for greater disclosure on the $13.4 trillion U.S. Treasuries market to regulators came following a "flash" rally on Oct. 15, 2014 in which prices swung wildly within minutes.

It remains inconclusive on what the caused the event, which has raised concerns that such disruptions will become more frequent in the U.S. Treasury market, which is seen as the world's safest.

U.S. regulators have examined whether the growth of algorithmic, high-speed trading in Treasuries might have played a role.

Reporting data on Treasuries trades may help shed light on structural changes in that market, proponents said.

"We have consistently said the official sector needs comprehensive access to trading data in the Treasury cash market," Treasury spokesman Rob Runyan said in an email.

The FINRA board approval is a significant step toward that goal in the most comprehensive review of the Treasury market structure since the 1990s, he said.