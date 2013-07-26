FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Treasury debt issuance to jump in 3rd quarter -SIFMA
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2013 / 8:57 PM / in 4 years

U.S. Treasury debt issuance to jump in 3rd quarter -SIFMA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury issuance of bills, notes and bonds is expected to jump in the third quarter, according to a survey released Friday by an association of securities firms, banks and asset managers.

Total net Treasury bill, note and bond issuance is expected to be $163.5 billion in the third quarter, a sharp rise from the net $10.7 billion redeemed in the second quarter of the year, the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association said in the survey.

The median forecast for net issuance of Treasury coupon securities is $201.0 billion for the third quarter, 4.4 percent below second-quarter net issuance of $210.3 billion, the group said in a statement.

The U.S. Treasury’s quarterly refunding statement is expected next Wednesday.

“Treasury will likely announce no adjustments to nominal coupon auction sizes for the August-October period, keeping with the pattern in place since October 2010,” Michael Gregory and Sal Guatieri, of BMO Capital Markets, wrote in a report separate from the SIFMA survey.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.