TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall further after S&P downgrades U.K.

NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell to session lows on Monday after Standard & Poor’s lowered United Kingdom’s credit rating by two notches following its vote to depart from the European Union last Thursday.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was last at 1.455 percent, down 12.4 basis points from late on Friday. The 10-year yield held above a near four-year low of 1.449 percent struck on Friday, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)