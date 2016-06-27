FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall further after S&P downgrades U.K.
June 27, 2016 / 6:15 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall further after S&P downgrades U.K.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell to session lows on Monday after Standard & Poor’s lowered United Kingdom’s credit rating by two notches following its vote to depart from the European Union last Thursday.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was last at 1.455 percent, down 12.4 basis points from late on Friday. The 10-year yield held above a near four-year low of 1.449 percent struck on Friday, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
