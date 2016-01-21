TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yield rise above 2 pct as stocks rebound

NEW YORK, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday with benchmark yields rising above 2 percent as investors shifted some money back into the stock market, reducing the safe-haven bids for bonds that had rallied on worries about falling oil prices and global growth.

Wall Street and European stock prices rose along with oil prices in the wake of comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi who hinted at more monetary stimulus to help the euro zone economy.

“It will therefore be necessary to review and possibly reconsider our monetary policy stance at our next meeting in early March,” Draghi said after an ECB policy meeting.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 9/32 in price to yield of 2.008 percent, up 2.5 basis points from late Wednesday.

The 30-year bond was down 19/32 in price, yielding 2.784 percent, up 2.8 basis points from Wednesday.

On Wednesday, 10-year and 30-year yields hit their lowest in 2-1/2 months and five months, respectively.

The three major U.S. stock indexes were up more than 1 percent on the day.

U.S. crude futures were up 6 percent at $29.93 a barrel, rising from their lowest since September 2003 set on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)