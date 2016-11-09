FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
TREASURIES-U.S. bonds rally as stock futures plunge
November 9, 2016 / 4:01 AM / 10 months ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds rally as stock futures plunge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasuries market rallied late Tuesday, driving benchmark yields to their lowest level in a month as U.S. stock index futures plunged on results that pointed to growing chances of Republican nominee Donald Trump winning the U.S. presidency.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up over 1 point in price with a yield of 1.736 percent, down nearly 13 basis points from Tuesday's 3 p.m. ET level, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Leslie Adler)

