U.S. refrains on Treasury trade disclosure - Treasury's Singh
May 24, 2016 / 5:45 PM / a year ago

U.S. refrains on Treasury trade disclosure - Treasury's Singh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - The Treasury Department has no plans now to publicly disclose trading data on the $13 trillion Treasury market until it has them amid concerns this would hurt market liquidity, a top Treasury official said on Tuesday.

“To reiterate, we do not anticipate developing any policy proposal on the public availability of data until the official sector has access to cash market transaction data,” Daleep Singh, acting assistant secretary for financial markets, said in a prepared speech at an event sponsored by the Securities Industry Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

