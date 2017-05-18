U.S. TIPS breakeven rates rise after strong auction

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations rose on Thursday, rebounding from their lowest levels since November, following strong investor demand at an $11 billion auction of 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was last up over 2 basis points at 1.83 percent. Earlier Thursday, it fell to 1.77 percent, the lowest since Nov. 9, according to Tradeweb and Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)