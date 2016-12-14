U.S. TIPS breakeven rates add losses after Fed rate decision

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges of inflation expectations briefly added to earlier losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled a faster pace of rate increases on signs of a tightening labor market.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, fell to a one-week low of 1.95 percent before moving up to 1.97 percent, which was still down 2 basis points on the day, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski)