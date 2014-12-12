UPDATE 1-U.S. TIPS inflation rates fall as oil tumbles

(Updates market action, adds quote, byline)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on inflation expectations fell on Friday as oil resumed its recent slump with U.S. prices hitting fresh five-year lows below $58 a barrel due to worries about global oversupply and weak demand.

The yield gap between five-year TIPS and regular five-year Treasuries fell to 1.15 percentage points in late trading, down nearly 10 basis points from Thursday, Tradeweb data showed.

This inflation breakeven rate, which measures investors’ inflation expectations in the next five years, was the lowest since September 2010, according to Reuters data.

The yield on U.S. five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, which are sensitive to changes in oil prices, climbed as high as 0.34 percent, the highest since July 2010. It was last at 0.285 percent.

Energy costs are a major component of the U.S. government’s Consumer Price Index which traders use to value TIPS.

Given the dramatic drop in oil prices in recent days, traders will see nearly no increase in the CPI in coming months, analysts and fund managers said.

“From a valuation perspective, we are correlating very close to energy. The front end of the TIPS sector reflects headline inflation at zero over the next six months,” said Gemma Wright-Casparius who manages Vanguard’s $25.6 billion TIPS fund, the biggest of its kind.

January 2015 crude oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange settled down $2.14 or 3.57 percent at $57.81 a barrel on Friday.

Longer-dated TIPS breakeven rates also fell sharply. The 10-year breakeven rate was 1.63 points in late trading, down more than 7 basis points on the day, while the 30-year rate was 1.91 points, over 4 basis points from late Thursday.

The TIPS sector faces more headwinds next week as traders await hints from the Federal Reserve on whether it might consider raising benchmark U.S. interest rates in 2015.

Analysts said the precipitous decline in TIPS breakeven rates could cause the U.S. central bank to postpone possible plans to hike rates next year in a bid to stabilize inflation expectations.

On the supply front, the U.S. Treasury Department will sell $16 billion in five-year TIPS next Thursday following the Fed’s two-day policy meeting next Tuesday and Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)