U.S. TIPS inflation rates dip after Oct PPI data

NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The bond market’s gauge on investors’ inflation expectations declined on Friday as a surprise October drop in domestic producer prices revived the notion domestic inflation would remain tame.

The Labor Department said on Friday producer prices fell 0.4 percent last month, following a 0.5 percent drop in September. Economists polled by Reuters had projected a 0.2 percent increase.

The yield premium on benchmark 10-year Treasuries over 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities shrank half a basis point to 1.57 percentage points, according to Tradeweb.

Earlier this week, this measure on investors’ inflation expectations in 10 years reached 1.61 percent, which was the strongest since Aug. 31. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)