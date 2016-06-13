FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. 10-year TIPS break-even rate lowest since March
June 13, 2016 / 7:15 PM / a year ago

U.S. 10-year TIPS break-even rate lowest since March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on investors' inflation expectations added to their earlier drop in late trading on Monday amid weaker oil prices and worries about sluggish domestic economic growth.

The yield differences between Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) and regular Treasuries, or inflation break-even rates, are seen as a proxy of investors' inflation expectations. The 10-year TIPS break-even rate slid more than 4 basis points to 1.51 percent, which was the lowest since March 15, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)

