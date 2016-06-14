U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold at losses

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on investors' inflation expectations held at lower levels on Tuesday as traders brushed off stronger-than-expected data on U.S. import and export prices in May.

The yield differences between Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular Treasuries, or inflation breakeven rates, are seen as a proxy of investors' inflation expectations. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 1.50 percent, down 1 basis point from late Monday, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)