U.S. TIPS breakeven rates trim fall after PPI

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on investors’ inflation expectations pared their modest decline on Wednesday as data on domestic producer prices came stronger than forecast in May, showing some price growth outside of food and energy sectors.

The yield differences between Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular Treasuries, or inflation breakeven rates, are seen as a proxy of investors’ inflation expectations. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was 1.48 percent, little changed from late Tuesday, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)