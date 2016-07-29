U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold gains after data

NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauge on investors' inflation expectations held earlier gains on Friday as data showed employment costs and overall price growth in the second quarter supported a view of moderate domestic inflation.

The yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, seen as a proxy on investors 10-year inflation outlook, was 1.53 percent, up 0.4 basis point from late on Thursday, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong)