U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall further after PPI data

NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauge of investors' inflation expectations declined further on Friday as data on producer prices unexpectedly fell in July, rekindling bets that inflation would take longer to reach the Federal Reserve's 2 percent goal.

The yield difference between regular 10-year Treasury notes and 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities contracted by 3 basis points to 1.45 percent, near its tightest level in more than a week, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)