FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UPDATE 1-U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall after Sept CPI data
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 18, 2016 / 12:55 PM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall after Sept CPI data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates market action after U.S. CPI data)

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges of investors' inflation expectations fell on Tuesday as data showed a moderation in the underlying inflation trend, raising concerns it would take longer to reach the Federal Reserve's 2 percent inflation goal.

The yield difference between regular 10-year Treasury notes and 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was last at 1.69 percent, little changed from late on Monday, according to Tradeweb.

Earlier the 10-year TIPS breakeven rate hit 1.70 percent, which was its highest level since late April.

The U.S. Labor Department said the Consumer Price Index, its broadest inflation gauge, rose 0.3 percent in September, matching the median forecast among analysts polled by Reuters.

However the CPI core rate, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, edged up 0.1 percent in September, falling short of an expected 0.2 percent increase.

TIPS breakeven rates have climbed from their recent lows in June on higher oil prices and some encouraging data signaling improved U.S. growth in the second half of 2016. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.