U.S. bond market raises inflation flag after Trump win

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - A corner of the U.S. bond market on Wednesday suggested investors are concerned about rising inflation from possible looser fiscal and more protectionist trade policies of Republican Donald Trump who defied forecasts by winning the U.S. presidency.

The breakeven rates on Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and inflation derivatives, which measure investors' inflation expectations, jumped to levels not seen since July 2015, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)