10 months ago
U.S. 10-year TIPS breakeven rate highest since July 2015
#Market News
November 10, 2016 / 1:35 PM / 10 months ago

U.S. 10-year TIPS breakeven rate highest since July 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauge on investors' inflation expectations in 10 years on Thursday rose to its highest level since July 2015 on the view U.S. president elect Donald Trump's policies would raise the federal deficit and hurt the dollar.

The 10-year breakeven rate, or yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and 10-year regular Treasuries, was last quoted at 1.89 percent, up from 1.82 percent late on Wednesday, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

