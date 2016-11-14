FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
U.S. 10-year TIPS breakeven rate highest over 2 years
November 14, 2016 / 1:45 PM / 9 months ago

U.S. 10-year TIPS breakeven rate highest over 2 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauge on investors' inflation expectations in 10 years on Monday climbed to its highest level in more than two years on bets domestic inflation would rise on possible stimulative policies under a Trump administration.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, reached 1.99 percent in early trading, which was the highest since September 2014, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

