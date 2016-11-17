U.S. TIPS breakeven rates add gains after Oct CPI data

NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on investors' inflation expectations extended their rise on Thursday as data showed domestic consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in October, their biggest increase in six months.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, reached 1.91 percent, up 3 basis points from late on Wednesday, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong)