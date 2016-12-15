U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hit one-week lows after CPI

NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations weakened to their lowest levels in more than a week as data showed consumer prices decelerated in November.

Traders also scaled back their bets on rising inflation on a drop in oil prices.

The government said the Consumer Price Index, its broadest inflation gauge, rose 0.2 percent last month, bringing its year-over-year increase to 1.7 percent.

In October, the CPI grew 0.4 percent for a year-over-year rise of 1.6 percent.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes , fell to 1.92 percent, which was the lowest since Dec. 5, shortly after the release of the November CPI report.

The 10-year breakeven rate was last 1.94 percent, down more than three basis points from late on Wednesday, Reuters and Tradeweb data showed.

The five-year breakeven rate fell earlier on Thursday to 1.76 percent, its lowest since Dec. 5, before retracing to 1.78 percent, down three basis points on the day.