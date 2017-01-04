FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates add gains after FOMC minutes
January 4, 2017 / 7:19 PM / 8 months ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates add gains after FOMC minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations added to their earlier rise on Wednesday as records of the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting showed almost all policy-makers thought the U.S. economy could expand faster from fiscal stimulus under the Trump administration.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was up 0.4 basis points to 2.00 percent, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay)

