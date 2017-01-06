FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 6, 2017 / 3:26 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates pare losses after wage data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations pared losses on Friday as data showed a pickup in U.S. wage growth in December, supporting the notion domestic inflation would soon reach the Federal Reserve's 2 percent goal.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was last 1.98 percent, little changed from Thursday. It fell to session low of 1.96 percent earlier Friday, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

