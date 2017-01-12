U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold near session highs

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations held near their session highs on Thursday after data showed a 0.4 percent increase in import prices in December, supporting the view imported inflation, while subdued, remained on a upward path.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was last 2.01 percent, up 0.7 basis point from late on Wednesday, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)