7 months ago
January 18, 2017 / 1:46 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates rise after CPI data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations climbed to session highs on Wednesday as domestic consumer price growth in December matched analyst expectations, reinforcing the view that inflation is on the rise.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was last 2.02 percent, up 2.0 basis points from late on Tuesday, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

