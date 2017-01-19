FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates add gains after strong auction
January 19, 2017 / 6:31 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates add gains after strong auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on investors' inflation outlook advanced to their strongest levels in more than two years following strong investor demand at a $13 billion auction of 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS).

On the open market, the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year TIPS and benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, touched 2.09 percent which was the highest since September 2014, according to Reuters, Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)

