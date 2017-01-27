U.S. TIPS breakeven rates trim rise after Q4 GDP data

NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations pared their earlier increases on Friday as data on domestic growth and price growth in the fourth quarter fell short of forecasts, undercutting confidence on the economic expansion.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was last 2.08 percent, up over 1 basis point from late on Thursday, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)