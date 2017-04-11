FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates trim fall after report
April 11, 2017 / 5:01 PM / 4 months ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates trim fall after report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations on Tuesday scaled back further from their initial drop as oil prices turned positive following a Wall Street Journal article citing sources that Saudi Arabia wants OPEC to extend its current output cuts.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was last at 1.91 percent, down 2 basis points from Monday. It touched 1.90 percent earlier Tuesday, which was the lowest since Dec. 20, Tradeweb and Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

