4 months ago
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall to lowest since December
April 17, 2017 / 1:59 PM / 4 months ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall to lowest since December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations on Monday fell to their lowest levels since December due to weaker oil futures prices and a surprise drop in a government gauge on consumer prices in March.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was last at 1.89 percent, down 3 basis points from Thursday. It touched 1.88 percent earlier Monday, which was the lowest since Dec. 20, Tradeweb and Reuters data showed.

U.S. financial markets were closed for the Good Friday holiday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

