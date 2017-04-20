U.S. TIPS breakeven rates add to rise after solid auction

NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations on Thursday extended their earlier rise following a solid auction of $16 billion worth of five-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS).

The five-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between five-year TIPS and regular five-year Treasury notes, was last at 1.80 percent. It touched 1.73 percent on Tuesday, which was the lowest since Dec. 20, Tradeweb and Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)