4 months ago
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates add to rise after solid auction
April 20, 2017 / 7:55 PM / 4 months ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates add to rise after solid auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations on Thursday extended their earlier rise following a solid auction of $16 billion worth of five-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS).

The five-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between five-year TIPS and regular five-year Treasury notes, was last at 1.80 percent. It touched 1.73 percent on Tuesday, which was the lowest since Dec. 20, Tradeweb and Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)

