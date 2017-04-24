FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hit one-week highs after French election
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2017 / 12:46 PM / 4 months ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hit one-week highs after French election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations hit one-week highs on Monday as the first round of the French presidential election produced the pair of candidates polls had projected will likely go against each other in a runoff on May 7.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was last at 1.91 percent, up nearly 5 basis points from late on Friday, Tradeweb and Reuters data showed. . (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.